ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This Reality Star Yacht Captain Tells All About His Time 'Below Deck'

By Jamie Aranoff
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife may sound luxurious as a captain on a sailing yacht — especially when it's filmed for a hit reality show — but despite how glamorous it all may seem, it's more work than play. "What we do is not for everyone. It's hard," Captain Glenn Shephard...

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter's unusual living situation revealed

Salma Hayek has an enviable property portfolio with homes around the globe but one, in particular, leaves the star and her family a little shaken up. The Frida actress, her husband and their teenage daughter, Valentina, spend a considerable amount of time in their plush London home. However, they got...
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

5 Floating Bars in the Caribbean for the Ultimate Tropical Cocktail

First there was the beach bar. Then there was the swim-up pool bar. And now, in the Caribbean, it's all about the floating bar. From Jamaica to the Turks and Caicos Islands, drinkers are swapping the sand for pleasure boats, pontoons, and platforms — far enough offshore to feel like a getaway, near enough to make swimming back an easy (albeit unlikely) option. Read on for some of our favorite island oases.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailing Yacht#Below Deck#Reality Tv#Bravo#Worldwide Boat
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith 1st Photos Since Oscar Slap As He’s Spotted In India: Video

Will Smith was seen publicly for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor, 53, was spotted in India on Saturday (April 23) when he arrived at his hotel in the city of Mumbai. Will was all smiles as he greeted onlookers, even stopping to take a few photos with fans, as seen in a video here. Will was staying at the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu and would be leaving the city on the same day he arrived, according to The Hindustan Times.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Travel + Leisure

Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel

In the early 20th century, Villa Igiea played host to royalty, celebrities, and aristocrats. Now, after an extensive restoration, its doors are once again open. On an April morning in 1907, a three-masted yacht, the Victoria and Albert, dropped anchor at the northern end of the Bay of Palermo. Royal banners flapped in the wind while officers and cadets in smart naval uniforms swarmed over polished decks. Rumors quickly spread through the streets of Palermo, and crowds began to gather on the quays, hoping for a glimpse of the passengers. As the tenders were being lowered, people craned their necks for a better view of the burly gentleman in a homburg hat who was boarding one of the boats. Edward VII, the king of England, had come to call on the Florio family at the Villa Igiea.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know

Thailand will eliminate pre-arrival testing for all visitors next month as the country becomes the latest to ease pandemic-related restrictions. Starting May 1, the Southeast Asian country will no longer require visitors to get tested before coming or upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. While fully vaccinated travelers will be able to come into the country and travel freely without any quarantine restrictions or mandatory hotel stays, the rules will be slightly different for unvaccinated travelers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

This Cabo Resort Has a Beachfront Champagne Bar With Swings and Guacamole Happy Hour — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Hotels in the World

When I heard Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal had unveiled a bar concept dedicated to rare tequilas and mezcals called Agave Study, I pictured a tucked-away, speakeasy-style den. But based on the sheer spectacle of this resort — with 119 ocean-facing suites on 24 acres skirting the Pacific Ocean — I should have known the brand-new Agave Study would be nothing short of breathtaking.
FOOD & DRINKS
Travel + Leisure

Here's How to Plan Your Very First Trip to Europe, According to a Professional Traveler

Whether you study abroad, backpack solo, or go with a group for your first trip to Europe, it's an experience that will change your life — and alter your perspective in all the best ways — forever. Even if you visited the continent with your parents as a kid, your first "solo" adventure to Europe as a young adult promises to reward you with rich memories. From digging into freshly baked pizza in Italy to picnicking beneath the Eiffel Tower with a still-warm baguette, it's a trip filled with experiences you'll talk about for the rest of your life.
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy