Police in Salem look for missing man
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Salem are asking for help in locating a missing man.
Gary Warner, 67, was last seen March 25.
Warner is described as 6 feet tall, 146 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Salem police at (330) 337-7811.
