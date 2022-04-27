Police in Salem look for missing man

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Salem are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Gary Warner, 67, was last seen March 25.

Warner is described as 6 feet tall, 146 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Salem police at (330) 337-7811.

