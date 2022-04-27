ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post, NY

Local hospice nonprofit holding annual flower fundraiser

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A local non-profit that works to provide hospice, palliative care, and grief support to Southern Tier families is holding its annual flower fundraiser.

CareFirst, based out of Painted Post, is will be selling baskets of geraniums for its annual Petal Pushers fundraiser beginning May 13. The organization said the money helps CareFirst grow its programs and support services.

There will be four colors of geraniums available (Bright Red, Cherry Rose, Lavender Blue, and Patriot White) in 4.5-inch pots. The pots cost $5 each. There will also be 10-inch hanging pots of either Boston Fern or red geraniums for $25 each.

CareFirst will also be selling additional geranium pots that will then be delivered to a Veteran, nursing home resident, or hospice patient.

Those looking to purchase the flowers can fill out this form. The plants will be available for pickup at 3805 Meads Creek Rd. in Painted Post from May 13 to May 19.

