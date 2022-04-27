ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Abandoned mine land development grants available in W. Va.

By The Associated Press
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Federal funding is available for economic development projects along abandoned mine lands in West Virginia. The state Department of Environmental Protection’s...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abandoned Mine#W Va#Mine Reclamation#Land Development#Ap#Dep#The Associated Press
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with stealing trees from federal land

Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says William Riley Stump of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy