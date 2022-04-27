ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Reader to become a non-profit

WBUR
 2 days ago

Employees of a beloved alt-weekly in Chicago are celebrating the end of a months-long fight with management that had threatened...

www.wbur.org

WBUR

Local leaders discuss how to navigate Boston while Black

The inaugural ‘How to Boston While Black’ Summit is kicking off Thursday. Local Black leaders, community members and allies will gather over the course of three days, taking part in workshops and panels that discuss how to best navigate Boston’s professional and cultural landscape as a Black person. The summit is focused specifically on building a thriving Black business network across the region.
BOSTON, MA
abovethelaw.com

Quitting Solo Practice Can Be Difficult

Years ago, it was not uncommon for lawyers to stay at law firms for years, if not decades, as they progressed in their careers. Indeed, many law firms invest time and money on associates in the hope that these attorneys will stay at shops for a long time and become part of the fabric of a firm. However, in recent years, it is not uncommon for lawyers to move from firm to firm in search of better salaries, benefits, and other advantageous. I personally worked at four different law firms in the seven or so years I practiced law before starting my own shop. However, solo practitioners may have a difficult time getting back into the associate hiring process, and lawyers should keep this in mind when they decide to begin solo practice.
ECONOMY
WBUR

It's hard to avoid plastic while grocery shopping — even for a week

The thin plastic thread running between one leaf on my pineapple and its tag does me in. I don’t see it when I put the pineapple in my shopping cart, when I load the check out conveyor belt or when I unpack groceries at home. It isn’t until I chop off the top and tug on the tag that it hits me.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WWD

Johnnie-O Gets $100M-plus Investment, New Minority Partners

Click here to read the full article. Johnnie-O, whose surfer dude logo has become a recognizable symbol of “West Coast prep,” has secured an investment of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management Corp. funds. The investment gives the funds a minority stake in the business. The brand, founded by John O’Donnell a little more than a decade ago, started out with wedge-collar pique polo shirts but has since expanded into a full lifestyle brand. During the pandemic, the company experienced “superior financial performance and consistently high sales and profit growth,” according to the company and its new investors....
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Rajeev Rajan, former engineering lead for Meta in Seattle, is joining Atlassian as CTO

— Rajeev Rajan, who most recently led engineering efforts in Seattle for Meta, is joining Atlassian in May as the company’s new chief technology officer. “As I looked at my next step, the set of learnings and experiences I wanted to have and where I could be most helpful, the CTO role at Atlassian offered a lot of what I was looking for,” Rajan wrote on LinkedIn. “It will enable me to apply my experiences at Microsoft and Meta to help Atlassian’s customers unleash their potential by increasing the productivity of their teams.”
SEATTLE, WA
WBUR

When farm-to-table means killing your own chicken: A conversation with two local food entrepreneurs

Judy Yao and Aly Lopez arrived in the Boston area from different directions, but it was food that brought them together. Yao came to the U.S. from Taiwan as a teenager, while Lopez was born in Mexico and grew up in Somerville. They first met while working for Somerville’s Nibble culinary program, opening a test kitchen for immigrant food entrepreneurs like themselves (Yao is a butcher and now the marketing manager at Savenor's Market; Lopez works as a sous chef at Forklift Catering).
SOMERVILLE, MA
morningbrew.com

Four-day workweek has potential to take hold, starting with California, Gartner HR expert says

California could soon codify chill vibes into law as its state legislature considers a proposal that could make a 32-hour workweek a reality for workers at private companies with 500 or more employees. But maybe wait a tick before you crank up the Phantom Planet: The state assembly’s Labor and Employment Committee will decide this week if it will move forward, and opposition, including that from California’s Chamber of Commerce, has been staunch, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBUR

From CNN+ to Fyre Festival: This collector seeks swag from companies with epic ends

Long after the memories of the epic flameouts of Fyre Festival or CNN+ dwindle, a piece of these companies will live on. Christina Warren has made sure of that. For the past six years, the software developer and former journalist has made it a point to collect T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and PopSockets branded with the names of these spectacularly failed companies.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Hiring friends and family might be good for business, research suggests

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose “values aligned in the things that you care about”. This, he said, was akin to “choosing a friend or a life partner”. He went on to state that many young people were too “objective-focused” and “not focused enough on connections and … people”.
RELATIONSHIPS
WBUR

What Florida won't teach its kids

State board of education officials in Florida are facing a grave conundrum: How can they defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political demagoguery, and still keep their jobs?. The answer became obvious this week: They can’t. At least not without distorting valid educational objectives and repressing, to use their own chilling language, “prohibited topics.”
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

The Emancipator returns with a series on the racial wealth gap

The Emancipator was the nation's first abolitionist newspaper, founded in 1833 and partially based in Boston. Two hundred years later, The Boston Globe and Boston University's Center for Anti-racist Research brought it back, and brought it forward to today's journalism, today's digital world, today's issues. For its first series, The...
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Airbnb tells staff they can ‘live and work anywhere’ permanently

Airbnb will allow its employees to live and work remotely in response to a post covid “newfound flexibility.”Under thr new approach, employees of the rental accommodation platformcan work from home or the office or they can move anywhere in the country they work without their salaries being affected.Employees also have the opportunity to meet up regularly for team gatherings, off-sites, and social events as a company and continue to work in a highly coordinated way, the company said in a press statement. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have looked to prioritise flexibility over where they...
ECONOMY

