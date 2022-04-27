ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Boerne H-E-B slated for $7.9M expansion to store, parking lot

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrtUp_0fLnTBPm00
Boerne H-E-B. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

With growth continuing in the Hill Country, H-E-B is expanding one of its stores to better serve the community. The H-E-B located at 420 West Bandera Road in Boerne is expected to begin a $7.9 million expansion, according to the Texas department of licensing and regulation.

"We will be expanding the entrance of the store and adding parking to improve our customers' shopping experience," said H-E-B public affairs manager Julie Bedingfield.

The 83,000-square-foot Boerne location was opened in 1986 and was remodeled once, Bedingfield said. The construction is expected to begin on July 18 and be completed by February 8, 2023. The Bulverde-based design firm, Absolute Design Partners, is expected to work on the project, according to the filing.

H-E-B is also having a grand opening for the New Braunfels replacement store on Friday, April 29. The 122,000-square-foot store will feature H-E-B's first two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant and Home by H-E-B department, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company," Bedingfield said in a news release.

