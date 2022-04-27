ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Homicide investigation dig leads to discovery of body

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities confirm that a body has been found after a tip led them to a well in Newton County.

“We have located a body. Now we are in the process of recovering that body,” Sheriff Chris Jennings tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker with Joplin News First. He’s on the scene.

Yesterday, Sheriff Jennings confirmed that they secured a property southeast of Seneca, Missouri for investigation. Authorities received “reliable information that a body was placed in a well.” They found the well yesterday and started digging.

The property is at 20364 Crane Drive.

It’s part of a possible homicide investigation related to a missing person case.

Authorities have not made any arrests at this time related to the case. Sheriff Jennings could not specify what missing person case. He hopes to have more information today.

(KOAM will continue bringing you updates as they are released)

Comments / 1

Jeana Ross
2d ago

Hopefully the person of interest doesn't get News Break alerts and sees the address. They might skip town or already have!

Reply
3
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man missing in Newton County, Mo. more than a month

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and is now listed on the Missouri State...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Seneca, MO
Missouri State
Newton County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
Seneca, MO
Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
#Missing Person#Violent Crime#Joplin News First#Koam News Now
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate body found in Catoosa home

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa police said they and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a body found in Catoosa. Police said they found children wondering the Rolling Hills neighborhood on Tuesday. When police found the children’s home, they found a woman’s body inside. This is...
CATOOSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings timeline in Homicide investigation; Murder occurred in Joplin, body transported to Newton Co.

“On Monday 04/25/2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information that a body had been hidden on a property in the county following a homicide in Joplin. A search warrant was conducted at 20364 Crane Drive, Seneca Mo. The resident of that address, Eddie Fisher, was taken into custody on separate charges unrelated to this particular investigation.
JOPLIN, MO
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excavation in residential Missouri yard for possible missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

