Homicide investigation dig leads to discovery of body

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities confirm that a body has been found after a tip led them to a well in Newton County.

“We have located a body. Now we are in the process of recovering that body,” Sheriff Chris Jennings tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker with Joplin News First. He’s on the scene.

Yesterday, Sheriff Jennings confirmed that they secured a property southeast of Seneca, Missouri for investigation. Authorities received “reliable information that a body was placed in a well.” They found the well yesterday and started digging.

The property is at 20364 Crane Drive.

It’s part of a possible homicide investigation related to a missing person case.

Authorities have not made any arrests at this time related to the case. Sheriff Jennings could not specify what missing person case. He hopes to have more information today.

