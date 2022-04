The 2022 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching. Several 2022 Kentucky Derby horses have been training at Churchill Downs in Louisville ahead of the race on Saturday, May 7. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw will take place next Tuesday, May 3, firmly cementing an expected 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Epicenter arrives at 5-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, just ahead of Messier, Taiba and Zandon, who are all 6-1. Mo Donegal is next at 8-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2022, with In Due Time the biggest long shot at 120-1. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO