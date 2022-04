MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is asking for a little help. “We are in great need of volunteers. Whether you’re a high school or college student, have recently retired, or just looking to help the community, we have something for you,” says Stephanie Duckert, manager of volunteer services at MercyOne North Iowa. “We enjoy meeting people who can offer their time and unique talents to help carry out our Mission.”

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO