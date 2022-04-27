ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pedestrian killed crossing McKinley near Fresno High School. Police unsure of victim’s age

By Joshua Tehee, Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

A female victim was killed while crossing a street near Fresno High School on Wednesday morning.

The victim was walking north across McKinley Avenue near Harrison Avenue when she was struck by a passing motorist driving west around 8 a.m., police said.

Officers at the scene could not immediately confirm the general age of the victim, whether she was a woman or a girl.

The driver stopped and was cooperating with officers, police said.

McKinley was closed for the investigation from Palm Avenue to west of Harrison, which is about a half-mile, police said. It will remain closed for several hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOrDY_0fLnSGw200
Fresno police on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian near McKinley and Harrison avenues in Central Fresno Wednesday, April 27, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

