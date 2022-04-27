ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 dead after motorcycle crash in central Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLIuN_0fLnRQTr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in central Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened in the 6800 block of North Interstate 35 service road southbound just before 10 a.m. That area is near Huntland Drive south of U.S. 183.

The adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

Traffic is blocked on the southbound I-35 service road in the area, as well as the exit ramp near the crash site.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

