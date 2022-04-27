Grizzly Cheer Team clinics and tryouts

Megan is a competitive bowler in 10th grade at Cape Henlopen High School. In March, Megan won her fifth state Pepsi championship and recorded a top-five finish at the Storm Youth Championships. She competes regularly on the Storm Mid-Atlantic Junior Bowlers Tour, where she currently holds one doubles title. She also holds the highest U15 girls’ average in the state of Delaware at 204. She practices several days a week at Millsboro Lanes. She is currently coached by Mike Hastings and hall of fame bowler Danny Wiseman. Megan recently qualified for a spot to represent Delaware at the Junior Gold National Championships in Grand Rapids, Mich., this July. She will have the opportunity to compete against the best junior bowlers in the country. Megan is looking forward to the chance to compete at the collegiate level after graduation from Cape. Megan attended Beacon Middle School.

LEWES, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO