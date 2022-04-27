ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Grizzly Cheer Team clinics and tryouts

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDates have been set for Grizzly Cheer Team clinics and tryouts at Missouri State University-West Plains. Clinics will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Student...

www.ozarkradionews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Clinics#Mascot#Grizzly Cheer Team#Msu#Tryouts
