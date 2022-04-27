ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Fan poll: Who should the Dallas Cowboys select in the first round of the NFL Draft?

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft set for Thursday April 28 in Las Vegas, the Dallas Cowboys have the 24th pick? You the fans, let us know who you think Dallas will select.

Several mock drafts have the Cowboys selecting an offensive lineman.

But will they go lineman? Maybe receiver or defense?

Or do the Dallas Cowboys trade up or down their first round pick?

Let us know. You can vote multiple times.

Yardbarker

Houston Texans open to trading down in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans head into Thursday’s NFL Draft with the third and 13th overall picks following the blockbuster trade of star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Given the Texans don’t have a need at quarterback, it opens things up for general manager Nick Caserio. In talking...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is heading back to Heinz Field, this time donning the Steelers black and gold. Pittsburgh delivered the first major surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft, opting to take Pickett with the 20th pick and making him the first quarterback off the board in Las Vegas. Pickett entered the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, order, live updates for Round 2 tonight

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. What will happen with Baker Mayfield and the Browns? Will Deebo Samuel be traded? NBC Sports has you covered with every pick in this year’s draft, continuing with Rounds 2 and 3 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make their draft selections over these three days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Cowboys Fans Have the Most Tattoos for Their Team and I’m Proud to Be One of Them

Yeah, I am one of those annoying fans and I am proud to always be rocking Cowboys Nation. A new survey just came out from Ticket Source for which teams have the most tattoos across the NFL. Apparently the Dallas Cowboys are number one, according to Google searches for the year. The survey also delves into player tattoos that fans have, which I don't have any personally. However, I do have all four of my favorite sports teams represented. Let me show off my crazy sports tattoos.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
