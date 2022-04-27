WATCH: Is Alabama football in for a big summer on the recruiting trail?

Four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman just pulled down an offer from Alabama on Wednesday, bringing another big-time offer to the Pennsylvania linebacker. Bridgeman, a multi-year starter at Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), tweeted about the offer from the SEC powerhouse on Wednesday morning. The linebacker has been considered a bit of a lean to Rutgers, having made multiple visits the past year and developing a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights. The Alabama offer shouldn’t be a surprise given that Bridgeman holds a number of top offers. There has been a flurry of SEC activity in the Mid-Atlantic area over the past few days. Class of 2025...

