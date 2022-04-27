ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Is Alabama football in for a big summer on the recruiting trail?

By TouchdownAlabama.com
tdalabamamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll signs point to Alabama football having a big summer on the recruiting front with several top...

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 0

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa Native Joins Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame

Late Tuscaloosa native Edgar Ross was inducted in the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame this week, joining eleven others in the 2022 class, per a report from WVUA 23. Ross was inducted under the "Old-timer" category, which celebrates those whose most recent professional fight came over 40 years ago. Ross,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Semaj Bridgeman adds major offer from Alabama

Four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman just pulled down an offer from Alabama on Wednesday, bringing another big-time offer to the Pennsylvania linebacker. Bridgeman, a multi-year starter at Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), tweeted about the offer from the SEC powerhouse on Wednesday morning. The linebacker has been considered a bit of a lean to Rutgers, having made multiple visits the past year and developing a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights. The Alabama offer shouldn’t be a surprise given that Bridgeman holds a number of top offers. There has been a flurry of SEC activity in the Mid-Atlantic area over the past few days. Class of 2025...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Breakers vs. Stallions: An early-season USFL treat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If Saturday’s Down South Showdown between the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers feels like a prizefight between two heavyweights, that’s because it is. Nothing more than a claim to the pound-for-pound — or Power Ranked for Power Ranked, if you will — best...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Results Are In! Here Are the Top Ranked Tuscaloosa High Schools

US News recently ranked the best high schools in the nation and we found the top-ranking high school in the Tuscaloosa metro area. US News recently calculated the best high school rankings by ranking college readiness, state assessment performance and proficiency, student performance college curriculum, and graduation rate of schools in the Tuscaloosa metro area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama basketball’s Javon Franklin to enter transfer portal

South Alabama forward Javon Franklin has left the team with intentions of entering the NCAA transfer portal, Jaguars coach Richie Riley confirmed to AL.com on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 Franklin spent just one season with the Jaguars after transferring from Auburn, but was one of the top frontcourt players in the Sun Belt Conference. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games, thrilling fans with a number of highlight-reel dunks and blocked shots.
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

Scottish player David Ojabo is picked by the Baltimore Ravens in round two of the NFL Draft with linebacker the 45th choice having suffered an Achilles tendon injury last month

Scotland's David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old linebacker, who was raised in Aberdeen after moving from Nigeria aged seven, had been projected as a first-round pick before tearing an Achilles tendon in March.
NFL

