ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl's Could Boost JCPenney

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JCPenney's proposed acquisition of Kohl's could lift the ailing retailer up, but it may not help it rise again. There was a time when JCPenney was a popular destination for America's middle-class shoppers, who flocked to the store to buy quality merchandise at bargain prices—often hyped by coupon discounts. But this...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

JCPenney Owners Reportedly Make a Bid to Acquire Kohl’s

Click here to read the full article. The bidding war for Kohl’s is heating up. The owners of department store chain JCPenney have reportedly made an offer to acquire Kohl’s. According to a report in the New York Post, the proposed deal comes from Simon Property and Brookfield Asset Management, the two entities that bought JCPenney out of bankruptcy in 2020 for $1.75 billion. The deal values Kohl’s at more than $8.6 billion, or $68 per share. Kohl’s shares were up 3% in the early afternoon on Monday, following the report, which cited “sources close to the talks.” The report also said...
BUSINESS
WWD

A Bid for Kohl’s: What’s Simon Thinking?

Click here to read the full article. If there’s a deal to made for acquiring Kohl’s Corp., the Simon Property Group would probably be the frontrunner. The nation’s largest developer and operator of shopping centers has the wherewithal to outbid others; confidence in managing retail chains, having invested in J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Forever 21 and Aéropostale in recent seasons, and, according to sources, lots of ideas of how to turn around the fortunes of J.C. Penney through consolidations with Kohl’s.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomOscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2022Fall 2022 Trends: Sheer Beauty “One hundred...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Rosen
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumps on report company received bids for BuyBuy Baby unit

Bed Bath & Beyond has received interest from companies that want to buy its BuyBuy Baby business, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The home goods retailer agreed last month that it would explore whether it should sell or spin off that banner, as part of a settlement with activist investor and GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcpenney#Simon Property Group
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheStreet

Walmart Has its Answer for Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines Deal

Big box retailer Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has a significant competitive advantage over its grocery competitors, including Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, with its wide ranging collection of home decor. Target Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Cornell...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

What Apple and Amazon Said After Hours Thursday

Apple's stock had only modest losses in after-hours trading following its release of its quarterly financial results. Amazon shares were down much more sharply following its report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
The Verge

Amazon’s growth continues to slow after surging in pandemic

Amazon made a boatload of money during the first quarter of 2022. But investors, having grown used to Amazon’s rocket-like trajectory during the pandemic, haven’t quite adapted to the fact that it’s no longer accelerating quite so fast. Despite notching $116.4 billion in sales from January through...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Walmart Hit $200 in 2022?

Walmart (WMT -0.68%) stock has gone on a tear, as consumers adjust to life in the time of COVID. In mid-April it hit its all-time high which is really saying something for a company that as has been publicly traded since 1970. That peak saw Walmart close at nearly $160...
BUSINESS
SheKnows

The Amazon Prime Day Dates Have Been Announced—& It's Happening Way Earlier Than Last Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Rumors have been circulating for a couple of months, and even though the retailer hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, there are dates that experts believe the sale will fall on. While the annual Amazon deal-shopping event (AKA Black Friday junior) typically happens in the summer, it was pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic — like everything else in our lives in 2020. And last year, Prime...
INTERNET
CBS News

Best coffee maker deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If your morning cup of coffee is the reason you look forward to waking up, you need to see the...
SHOPPING
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
44K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy