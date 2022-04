Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are giving the lefty-hitting Peralta a breather versus the Dodgers' southpaw. Cooper Hummel is taking over in left field and batting leadoff. Daulton Varsho is the only left-handed bat in the lineup and he is hitting eighth.

