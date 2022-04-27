ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boat Found, Father and Son Still Missing After Fishing Trip on the Humboldt Bay

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. Shortly after midnight, Coast Guard crews located the...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Accident#Facebook
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Several Injured in Head-On Crash on 118 Freeway [Moorpark, CA]

MOORPARK, CA (April 27, 2022) – Thursday evening, a head-on crash on 118 Freeway left several people hurt including a baby, authorities said. According to the report, the incident stopped the traffic in both directions on the roadway as the authorities cleared out the scene. Furthermore, first responders stated...
MOORPARK, CA
SFGate

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
Times of San Diego

CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death

A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
CORONADO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Being Partially Ejected From Truck During Crash Near Nevada City

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A Browns Valley man died in an early morning single-vehicle crash in a rural area north of Nevada City, authorities said Tuesday. The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cruzon Grade Road and Firefox Way. Grass Valley-area California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford truck was found partially ejected out of the overturned vehicle. Investigators said they believe the man, 34, made an unsafe turn to the right, causing the truck to leave the roadway and crash into an embankment. The truck then fell onto its left side before coming back to rest in the middle of the roadway. The name of the man has not yet been released. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are factors.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy