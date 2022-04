The U.N. secretary-general recently warned that the world is “sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” So it is a tragic irony that the most immediate and sweeping threat to President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda comes not from the recent push for more fossil fuel development or the intransigence of climate deniers, but from a little-noticed but devastating decision at the Biden administration’s Commerce Department that is bringing America’s booming solar growth to a screeching halt.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO