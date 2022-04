With the 2021-22 regular season coming to an end, the Boston Bruins are inching closer to the Stanley Cup playoffs. They currently sit in the first Eastern Conference wild card position and since Jan. 1, the Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL along with the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. Despite their strong play since the New Year, there are some concerns as the Black and Gold prepare for the first round of the playoffs beginning next week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO