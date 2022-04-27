ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and Dry End to the Week

By Nicole Madden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front is pushing off the coast this morning. Cooler, drier air filtering into the region. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies – just slightly below average. The...

News 12

Breezy end to workweek, sunny and warmer weekend

Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
#Sunny Skies
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: A mostly great weekend, but our dry pattern begins to break down

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Warm front boosts our temps, brings isolated storms to end the week

As warm air surges northward with a warm front for our Friday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. They’re not expected to be widespread but more isolated in nature. Dew points will be on the rise as well as instability and this will lead to a slightly higher chance of severe storms on Friday evening into the overnight. Make sure you stay weather aware!
KTVZ

Showers return Thursday

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow showers after 6 a.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with a chance for mixed showers carrying into Thursday evening. This will start to break up after midnight, and skies will turn mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds close in again Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday, and we will live with a chance of showers through Monday.
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Sunny and Warm, But, Wet Weekend Ahead

Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
News 12

Another windy day Friday before it warms up this weekend

It will be another blustery and cold night with lows dipping into the 30s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be windy at times, but there will be a lot of sunshine and highs will be in the upper-50s. Teeling says this weekend we lose the wind...
WWL-AMFM

The nice weather is here for a few days

Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday. “Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
