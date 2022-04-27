Sunny and Dry End to the Week

A cold front is pushing off the coast this morning. Cooler, drier air filtering into the region. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon under sunny skies – just slightly below average. The...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
With Canada's weather over the next week, "traffic" in the atmosphere will bring extended stretches of sunshine to two provinces but other regions won't be so lucky. According to a new forecast from The Weather Network, "atmospheric gridlock" is halting weather in eastern parts of the country, including Ontario. There...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
As warm air surges northward with a warm front for our Friday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. They’re not expected to be widespread but more isolated in nature. Dew points will be on the rise as well as instability and this will lead to a slightly higher chance of severe storms on Friday evening into the overnight. Make sure you stay weather aware!
Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow showers after 6 a.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with a chance for mixed showers carrying into Thursday evening. This will start to break up after midnight, and skies will turn mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds close in again Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday, and we will live with a chance of showers through Monday.
Today will be another beautiful weather day but more summer-like weather returns this weekend.
“It’s a nice start Thursday with cooler temperatures mainly away from the lake. We’ll warm up this afternoon into the low 80s, but with low…
Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
Brighter today but it won't last. Showers Thursday and a more significant (potential) soaking this weekend, especially west. We may squeeze out 60 before then but a better trend for warming (hopefully?) next week. Not quite...
A mild Friday ahead of a soggy weekend. The potential exists for 1" to 2" of rainfall. The trend is still on track for a shift in our temperatures the second week of May. Highs...
(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
Showers develop this evening/overnight but more significant rain on tap for the weekend. We squeeze in a milder day tomorrow but we'll also have more wind for the weekend as well. Highs Friday:. Rain totals over...
It will be another blustery and cold night with lows dipping into the 30s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be windy at times, but there will be a lot of sunshine and highs will be in the upper-50s. Teeling says this weekend we lose the wind...
Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday.
“Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
