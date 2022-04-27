ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Inspiration Stepping Away From Wrestling

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) issued a joint statement via their social media platforms:. Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

WWE Stars And More React To The IInspiration’s Retirement

It’s always sad when one of your favorite tag teams decides to walk away from professional wrestling, and yesterday The IInspiration announced that they are hanging up their boots. The former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions posted the following statement confirming that they are stepping away from wrestling:. “Former...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Quick Switch: Change Of Plans In Recent WWE Return

That would have been strange. Wrestlers rely on their reputations quite a bit and the first impression can make a hue impact. There are only so many ways to debut in wrestling and if it goes wrong, the wrestler can be fighting out of a hole in a hurry. It seems that a recent return was almost a lot worse, as the result of someone’s first match back almost went very differently.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There Might Be Some New Free Agent Wrestlers On The Market Soon

That could make things interesting. One of the most interesting things to see in wrestling is a free agent hitting the market. There is so much talent out there and it can be fascinating to see where someone might wind up going. It is something that you get to see every now and then, but now we might be seeing a good number of wrestlers hitting the markets unless something changes.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Was So Close To Death That WWE Made Preparations

Thankfully it wasn’t necessary. With so many wrestlers in the history of the industry, it is very rare for someone to become a top level legend. You see them occasionally though and when they reach that level, there is almost nothing that can knock them off. One of the biggest stars of all time was having some very serious health issues, to the point where WWE even made some drastic preparations.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Teases Debut Of Another Former WWE Star

Welcome aboard? AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works in a lot of way and that is a good thing. One of the biggest changes has been the introduction of a new place for wrestlers to perform on a big stage, as WWE has dominated the landscape for so long. Now there is a new promotion to work in, and a former WWE star seems ready to come in to AEW.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Ready To Go For Match With WWE Hall Of Famer

Over the last few years Becky Lynch has dominated the women’s division in WWE, and she’s taken on all comers. A few months ago Lynch defended the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, and she recently told Featured Cut Of The Day that she’s up for a match with Trish Stratus as well.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Inspiration#Combat#Impact Executive
wrestlingrumors.net

More On WWE “Dress Sexier” Meetings, Who Wrestlers Are Blaming

That’s going to be a no. One of the biggest stories from WWE over the last few years has been the amount of releases the company has made. The company has let go well over 100 wrestlers, which has left its roster in a very different state. There is still a lot of talent left, but now a group of the remaining wrestlers are unhappy with something WWE set up and did not accept it.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reveals How It Felt To Ask Vince McMahon For His Release

Back in 2017 fans saw Mike Bennett debut on WWE programming alongside his wife Maria Kanellis, but only a few years later Mike decided to request his release. Bennett went directly to Vince McMahon when he asked for his release, and during a recent interview with Sportskeeda he explained what was going through his mind at the time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Might Be Making Another Roster Change Next Month

That’s a big turn. WWE has a lot of wrestlers under its banner, to the point where many of them wrestle on different unique brands. It keeps things from getting a bit too hectic, but sometimes changes do need to be made. Wrestlers do occasionally move to and from a roster and now we might be getting ready to see that again, as a new stipulation has been set for a big match.
WWE
Wrestling World

Omos reveals when he found out he had cancer

This week's guest of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", WWE Superstar Omos talked about his exponential growth and discovery in 2012 that he has a pituitary tumor. WWE RAW Superstar Omos recently spoke about his relationship with AJ Styles. The two were paired together for over a year, with...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE Releases More NXT Wrestlers Today

Several additional WWE NXT releases have been confirmed this afternoon. As noted earlier, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai are no longer with the company. Now Fightful reports that Dexter Lumis, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin have also been released. Lumis signed...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Champions Make Surprise NXT Return, Set Up Big Match

Welcome back? With so many wrestlers in WWE at the moment, it can be hard to find something for everyone to do. It doesn’t help when WWE seems to give up on someone and leaves them with little to do. One thing that helps a bit is NXT, where some wrestlers are being sent to give them some ring time. That seems to be the case again, with some wrestlers who have been a success there before.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Update On Her WWE In-Ring Return

Earlier this year WWE started airing vignettes hyping up the return of Alexa Bliss, and she finally stepped back into the ring during Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no follow up on her return, but the former Raw Women’s Champion recently told Adam Glyn that she hopes to be back in the ring soon.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Main Event Revealed

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was officially announced that Adam Page will defend the World Title against CM Punk at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. CM Punk cut a promo in the ring and didn’t guarantee a win but said he would continue to fight for the people until “the wheels fall off.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and while some have returned to the ring others have been sitting on the sidelines. Bo Dallas has been out of action since 2019 due to a neck injury, but he was asked during the recent Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 if he will be getting back in the ring, and he declared that he is not done with wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Dax Harwood Defeats Cash Wheeler To Qualify For Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Another name has joined the field of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. With CM Punk on commentary, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler face each other in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. The longtime tag team partners insist that this is a one-time-only encounter and actually had to convince Tony Khan to book the bout. Both Dax and Cash have not been shy about expressing their admiration for the Hart family, adding extra significance to the match.
WWE
PWMania

Jake Roberts Speaks Out On His Experience of Working For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts talked about his time with AEW, during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast:. “I am so fortunate that I worked hard to get sober, real hard, and it took several years to do it. But, I’ve been clean now for 11 years, and AEW has been so kind to me, been so good to me, and it’s like I get to live again, man. Hopefully, I will be here for a little while,” he stated. “Originally I came in for 10 days, for 10 shots, that was the deal. Then they asked me to stay for a year, which I was surprised. I don’t know about you man, but I don’t value myself high.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bruce Prichard Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling Promoters

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard answered questions from fans regarding topics that included WWE invading Wall Street, Vince McMahon’s feud with God, and what he believes is the greatest debut in WWE history. WWE Executive Bruce Prichard also talked about the Mount Rushmore of...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy