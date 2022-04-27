Woodford Reserve releases limited edition ‘Derby in a Box’ kit

Since 1915, there have been 30 horses who entered the Kentucky Derby undefeated, and just nine of them left Churchill Downs with no losses. Taiba has a chance to become No. 10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as the Tim Yakteen-trained horse has won both prior races. Jockey Mike Smith plans to ride Taiba at the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday, May 7 and Smith, coincidentally, happened to be aboard the last undefeated Kentucky Derby winner. He rode Justify in 2018, who remained undefeated after leaving Churchill Downs and is the last Triple Crown-winning horse. Epicenter is 5-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1) and Zandon (6-1). Long shots in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Florida Derby winner White Abarrio (14-1) and Tiz the Bomb (20-1), who won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO