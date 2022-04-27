Mets Bopper Pete Alonso to Play Wednesday Afternoon vs Cards

The New York Mets, led by starter Tylor Megill, have seen four pitchers combine to throw eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker). Megill, making his fifth start of the year, pitched the first five innings. He struck out five batters and walked three on 88 pitches. Manager Buck Showalter turned to reliever Drew Smith in the sixth. Smith responded by notching four outs, all of them on strikeouts, and handing out a walk. With one out in the seventh, Showalter again went to the bullpen -- this time for lefty Joely Rodríguez, who escaped the inning with a double-play ball after issuing a walk of his own. Seth Lugo recorded the final two outs in the eighth in relief of Rodríguez, placing the Mets just three outs shy of the second no-no in franchise history.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO