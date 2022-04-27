ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Bopper Pete Alonso to Play Wednesday Afternoon vs Cards

By Tyler Mason
SportsGrid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will be in the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals for Wednesday afternoon’s game. At the top of the eighth inning, Alonso took a Kodi Whitley pitch off his helmet on Tuesday night. Alonso and the Mets were...

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
James McCann sitting for Mets in St. Louis

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Tomas Nido is starting at catcher over McCann and hitting ninth. McCann started on Tuesday and went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI.
Mets Manager Offers Pete Alonso Update After Scary HBP

A scary moment took place on Tuesday night in St. Louis when New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was drilled in the helmet by St. Louis Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley‘s changeup in the top of the eighth. Alonso immediately popped up after being hit and had some words with...
Mets Stars Call Out MLB Over Baseballs

The New York Mets are sick and tired of getting hit by pitches. They lead all of Major League Baseball in hit batsmen to start the 2022 season. Last night, three Mets players were hit by pitches during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, those being Dominic Smith, Pete Alonso, and Starling Marte.
The Mets Are Sick And Tired Of Being Hit By Pitches

The New York Mets have had more than their fair share of hit batsmen. Their frustration surrounding the situation was rekindled during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium this week. They won two out of three, but six players were hit by pitches, including Pete Alonso...
Mets vs. Phillies score: Tylor Megill, other NY pitchers combine for eight no-hit innings vs. Philly

The New York Mets, led by starter Tylor Megill, have seen four pitchers combine to throw eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker). Megill, making his fifth start of the year, pitched the first five innings. He struck out five batters and walked three on 88 pitches. Manager Buck Showalter turned to reliever Drew Smith in the sixth. Smith responded by notching four outs, all of them on strikeouts, and handing out a walk. With one out in the seventh, Showalter again went to the bullpen -- this time for lefty Joely Rodríguez, who escaped the inning with a double-play ball after issuing a walk of his own. Seth Lugo recorded the final two outs in the eighth in relief of Rodríguez, placing the Mets just three outs shy of the second no-no in franchise history.
Jon Berti leading off for Marlins on Thursday afternoon

Miami Marlins utility-man Jon Berti is starting in Thursday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Berti will operate second base after the Marlins kept Jazz Chisholm on the bench on Wednesday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, our models project Berti to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
