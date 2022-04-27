ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Country artist Travis Tritt back at Rockford’s Coronado PAC

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to stay true and relevant to country music fans. Award-winning artist Travis Tritt returns to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m Sunday, June 12. Tickets go on sale...

