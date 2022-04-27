ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Strong double-double in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Clarke posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 37...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mavericks rally to eliminate Jazz in Game 6

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, add missing word; 3rd graf, change ‘last second’ to ‘1.9 seconds left’; 5th graf, add eight assists for Conley. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson scored 24 points apiece as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 98-96 to finish their Western Conference first-round series in six games on Thursday in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Scored 13 Points In 4 Minutes After Patrick Beverley Did The ‘Too Small’ Gesture To Him: Morant Called Beverley ‘Too Small’ Right After

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled off yet another comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in their first-round series. The Grizzlies were solid, especially Ja Morant, who was crucial in their win. Morant took over in the fourth quarter, including scoring the game-winner for Memphis. And it appears that he was agitated into taking over the game by Patrick Beverley and his taunting.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

3 Timberwolves most to blame after blowing another late lead vs. Grizzlies in Game 5 loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short after another late-game meltdown, this time in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Finch’s squad was up by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter until Ja Morant took over in crunch time. He scored 18 of his 30 points in the final frame and made the game-winning layup, which ultimately gave the Grizzlies a 111-109 victory and a 3-2 series lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Clarke
ESPN

Grizzlies rally past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied yet again to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 114-106 in Game 6 on Friday night. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies, who withstood another...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Officially out

Williams (knee) will not play in Friday's Game 6 versus the Timberwolves. No surprise here, as Williams was originally deemed doubtful for the contest. He averaged 5.6 points across 11.0 minutes in the first five games of the series.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double not enough

Towns produced 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Towns has four double-doubles in five games during the current series against the Grizzlies, and while he produced a strong output on both ends of the court, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to what would've been a 3-2 series lead. While Towns has been heavily criticized for his performance in Game 3 of the series, he's still averaging 22.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from deep in the current series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Fg
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Listed as questionable

Reid is a late addition to the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Friday's Game 6 versus the Grizzlies, as he is now listed as questionable dut to personal reasons. This news comes shortly before tip-off. If Reid is unable to go, Jarred Vanderbilt would presumably be the primary backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, Joel Embiid's face injury among storylines

After taking care of business against their respective opponents in the first round, the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a chance to advance to the conference finals. The Heat took down the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round, while the Sixers dispatched the Toronto Raptors in six games. This will be the first postseason meeting between Miami and Philadelphia since 2018 when the Sixers bested the Heat in five games in the first round.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Crazy stat highlights Timberwolves’ biggest problem in playoff downfall vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves lack killer instinct. That much is clear after they bowed down to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first round playoffs series. Heading to the fourth quarter of Friday’s contest, the Timberwolves were ahead by 10 points, 84-74. Like their previous game, however, they collapsed in the fourth quarter and allowed the Grizzlies to come back for the 114-106 series-clinching victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jordan Harris: Nets first NHL goal

Harris scored a goal in Friday's 10-2 win over the Panthers. It was his first NHL goal. He skated into the offensive zone and one-timed a shot that deflected off a Panther stick and beat Jonas Johansson on the short side. Harris has played in 10 games since turning pro after his senior season at Northeastern (NCAA) and has already looked comfortable defensively in the NHL, at least for a 21 year old.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Out Friday

Nichushkin (rest) is unavailable Friday against the Wild, per the NHL's media site. Nichushkin set new career highs with 25 goals, 52 points and a plus-21 rating through 62 games this season. The 27-year-old will sit for the final game of the regular season but he should be in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' Round 2 matchup with the Heat due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up for Embiid, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Sitting Friday

Toews (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, per the NHL's media site. Toews will sit for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season but he should be good to go once the playoffs begin. He enjoyed a career year with 13 goals, 57 points and a plus-52 rating through 66 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Solid in win

Kallgren made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over Boston on Thursday. Kallgren was solid against the Bruins, but it's likely his last outing this season unless the Leafs and Jack Campbell get into deep trouble in the postseason. Planning ahead, fantasy managers who choose to draft him for 2022-23 should pay very close attention to his home-road splits. Unless things change, Kallgren is really just a viable home play - he plays sieve on the road far too often.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy