ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

GoFundMe set up to get Allen students to KidWind nationals

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 school board approved the travel of the Allen Magnet school Blue KidWind team to nationals in May as part of their Monday meeting,...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

SCS accepting clothing donations for students

HUTCHINSON, Kan. Salthawk Community Support is accepting donations of clean, gently used, teenage appropriate clothing for students at Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School 8. Drop off locations are: The Wool Market (420 North Main Street), Credit Union of America (2616 North Main Street), and Trinity United Methodist Church,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Hutchinson, KS
Education
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) – A donkey-zebra hybrid named Zyla was born recently at the Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University. After T&D Donkey Rescue purchased a donkey named Jayla, it was found out to be pregnant. It was then brought to VHC to "ensure the best chance of survival."
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Charity#Venmo#Allenstempto#Hutch Stem Blue
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 13-year-old Zoey Creedon

A northeast Kansas police department is asking for the community’s help with finding a 13-year-old girl. Zoey Creedon was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at West 61st Street and Monrovia in Shawnee, Kan., where she was getting off the bus from school. She was last seen wearing a...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Hutch Post

Fire Chief: 75-year-old Kansas man drowns in city lake

COWLEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified the man who drowned Tuesday at Winfield Lake as 75-year-old John Sanford of Atlanta, Kansas, according to Fire Chief Vincent Warren. Just before 12:30p.m.. on Tuesday, members from the Winfield Police Department and the Winfield Fire/EMS Department were dispatched to Winfield City Lake for...
ATLANTA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“Axe the Food Tax” effort in Kansas voted down

Kansas’ food sales tax rate is 6.5%, the second-highest rate in the country. It is also one of seven states that fully tax groceries. Recently, state officials kicked off a push for their latest bill to cut those taxes. Under the “Axe the Food Tax” Plan, state food sales tax would be zero, which could mean more savings for Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy