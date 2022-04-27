ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Goes for 25 points in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bane notched 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 45...

www.cbssports.com

The Ringer

The Grizzlies and Wolves Are Flawed, but Damn Are They Entertaining

It never really gets quiet in Memphis. For a second late in the third quarter on Tuesday, though, it got close. Just as they did in Game 1, the Timberwolves came into FedExForum and made the case that they, not the higher-seeded Grizzlies, were the flat-out better team in the most electric series of the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota pressed that case in the third, racing to a double-digit lead behind the hot shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns, frigid shooting from the Grizzlies, and a paint-packing defense that had clipped Ja Morant’s wings. After Malik Beasley’s banking runner put the Wolves up 13, the typically raucous cheers of the Memphis faithful were replaced by more muted murmurs—the unmistakable sound of a crowd beginning to think dire thoughts, to worry that they were witnessing the beginning of the end to a miraculous season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

SHOCKER: Key Player Ruled Out For Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game 6

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Friday evening. The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series, and a win in Game 6 can advance them to the second-round of the playoffs. As for the Timberwolves,...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

3 Timberwolves most to blame after blowing another late lead vs. Grizzlies in Game 5 loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short after another late-game meltdown, this time in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Finch’s squad was up by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter until Ja Morant took over in crunch time. He scored 18 of his 30 points in the final frame and made the game-winning layup, which ultimately gave the Grizzlies a 111-109 victory and a 3-2 series lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Officially out

Williams (knee) will not play in Friday's Game 6 versus the Timberwolves. No surprise here, as Williams was originally deemed doubtful for the contest. He averaged 5.6 points across 11.0 minutes in the first five games of the series.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Officially out

Reid (personal) has officially been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Reid was a late addition to the TImberwolves' injury report. His absence will leave either Jarred Vanderbilt or Greg Monroe to handle backup center duties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double not enough

Towns produced 28 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Grizzlies. Towns has four double-doubles in five games during the current series against the Grizzlies, and while he produced a strong output on both ends of the court, his efforts were not enough to lift Minnesota to what would've been a 3-2 series lead. While Towns has been heavily criticized for his performance in Game 3 of the series, he's still averaging 22.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from deep in the current series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Solid in win

Kallgren made 24 saves in a 5-2 win over Boston on Thursday. Kallgren was solid against the Bruins, but it's likely his last outing this season unless the Leafs and Jack Campbell get into deep trouble in the postseason. Planning ahead, fantasy managers who choose to draft him for 2022-23 should pay very close attention to his home-road splits. Unless things change, Kallgren is really just a viable home play - he plays sieve on the road far too often.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' Round 2 matchup with the Heat due to a right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up for Embiid, as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Injured Friday

Gibson (upper body) will not return to Friday's game in Dallas. Gibson stopped all five shots he faced in the first period but did not come back out for the second. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time, but Friday's game is Anaheim's season finale. The 28-year-old will end the year with a .904 save percentage with an 18-26-11 record.
DALLAS, TX

