Lafayette, LA

Newspapers sue to release records of former police chief

KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
Lafayette news outlets The Advertiser and The Current are in a holding pattern as a district judge considers whether to release documents from the investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former Lafayette Police Department interim chief Wayne Griffin, and his termination, which the outlets are suing to access, our media partners at The Advocate report.

At a Tuesday hearing, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick decided he would wait to rule until he reviewed the entire investigative file related to the sexual harassment allegation and Griffin’s termination, the newspaper reports.

Once complete, Frederick said he’d decide what, if any, documents are owed to the outlets, The Advocate reports.

Tuesday’s arguments focused on Advertiser reporter Ashley White’s efforts to obtain documents tied to any investigations into a sexual harassment complaint made against Griffin, including records of the initial complaint, recommended actions from superiors and conclusions about the complaints, among other information, the newspaper reports.

To read The Advocate's story about the hearing with all the details, click here .

