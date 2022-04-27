ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I work at Taco Bell – my trick will get you a burrito for under $2 saving you 75%

By Anthony Russo
 2 days ago

A TACO Bell employee has revealed a burrito trick worth checking out – but there might even be a cheaper way to get the product.

Long before the rapid rise of the inflation rate, fast food and takeout have always been notably more expensive compared to cooking at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kW1vE_0fLnKHX500
The trick could only cost $1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8nrG_0fLnKHX500
The burrito includes cheese sauce, meat, beans, and rice

Between July 2020 and July 2021, Taco Bell hiked its menu prices by 10%, according to an analysis by research firm Gordon Haskett, as cited by Business Insider.

So, any savings you can take advantage of when dining out will help.

In a recent video, a Taco Bell worker who goes by “caleb_lennon” on TikTok, has broken down how to get a burrito at the Mexican-style chain for less than $2.

The savings trick

The savings hack appears to work both when you order on the mobile app and at the store - and it’s quite simple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJtGB_0fLnKHX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCh6B_0fLnKHX500

The first thing you need to do is ask for a cheesy bean and rice burrito.

Then you just add beef and you can get it grilled for free.

This will cost you less than $2, according to Caleb.

But keep in mind that prices could vary by location.

There might even be a cheaper way

When The Sun reached out to Taco Bell to confirm the $2 burrito trick, it pointed out an even cheaper way to order the food.

This works by making the most of its new cravings value menu.

Through the app, we found a cheesy bean and rice burrito to cost just $1 under the menu.

The 410-calorie burrito contains all the same ingredients that Caleb listed in his video.

Of course, you can customize it and add toppings such as onions and sauces for an extra charge.

"Everything on Taco Bell’s menu is customizable, and we love seeing the menu creations that our fans make to feed their cravings," Taco Bell said in a statement to The Sun.

"For menu items, upgrades and add-ons, prices and ingredients vary by restaurant and with delivery options."

On the other hand, the burrito supreme is one of the most expensive items at Taco Bell.

It only has 390 calories and costs $3.99.

So, you would save about $3, or 75% by ordering off the value menu.

Other $1 items on Taco Bell's menu includes the spicy potato soft taco, the cheesy roll up, and cinnamon twists.

What not to do

You will want to avoid adding toppings to similar items at Taco Bell.

For example, a bean burrito costs $1.59 alone.

It includes shredded cheddar cheese red sauce, onions, and of course beans.

However, it does not include rice or beef.

If you want to include these items, they will cost an additional 90 cents and 35 cents respectively.

So that would take the cost of the burrito up to $2.84, or an extra $1.84 when compared to the one on the value menu.

For more on how you can save money, check out three simple tips that can cut your electric bill by $35 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvY7c_0fLnKHX500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfF5T_0fLnKHX500

This couponer got six household items for 58% off at Dollar General.

Plus, a money coach reveals how you could reduce your grocery bill by $250 per month.

