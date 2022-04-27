ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky lands Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves

Illinois State shooting guard Antonio Reeves committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 20.1 points and shot 39.0 percent from 3-point range in 33 starts in 2021-22.

Reeves entered the transfer portal after being named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Most Improved Player.

He chose coach John Calipari’s Wildcats over Nebraska, Xavier, Oregon and DePaul.

“I feel my college experience and work habits will have me ready for Kentucky,” Reeves told ESPN. “I realize we are everyone’s big game. At Illinois State, I was one of the leaders and I feel I can lead at Kentucky. I understand the workload, practice, film work and can help explain it to the younger guys.”

He averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 89 games (60 starts) over three seasons with the Redbirds.

–Field Level Media

