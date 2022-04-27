ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a property expert – how to add $2,500 to your home’s value with easy garden improvements

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slsyr_0fLnK8fn00

RESEARCH shows that the right garden can add at least five percent to a property's value.

And, with the right additions, that value can rise by up to $2,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqLFL_0fLnK8fn00
In a study, 36 estate agents, property professionals, and garden designers were surveyed to see how the property value of a home could be increased via the garden Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dKbL_0fLnK8fn00
Water features like a fountain or pond came in at 58 percent Credit: Getty

According to House Beautiful, in a study conducted by Sellhousefast.uk, 36 estate agents, property professionals, and garden designers were consulted to see how the property value of a home could be increased via the garden.

Experts revealed that the part of the garden that adds the most value to a property is the shed.

A whopping 82 percent of property professionals said that a shed of a decent size was most noted as what would add value to a home.

At 76 percent, next on the list was a high-quality patio or paving, and a little below that was secure gates, fencing, or walls at 72 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFkHT_0fLnK8fn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mwt0y_0fLnK8fn00

Adequate outdoor lighting was at 66 percent, while a sturdy decking came in at 62 percent.

Water features like a fountain or pond landed at 58 percent, with well-designed garden furniture at 54 percent.

And lowest on the list to increase your home's value, with 40 percent of experts citing it, was artificial grass or lawn.

Furthermore, some of the experts in the study gave tips for garden improvement.

Nina Hayward, a property expert and investor stated: "Instead of splashing out on flashy additions, think about what modern property seekers really want from an adequate outdoor space. They crave privacy and safety, so invest in sturdy fences.

"Additionally, extra storage space is always helpful, so a shed can be an understated asset to any garden.

"Paving would also be ideal, if the intended target for the property is families, as it would provide the perfect platform for outdoor furniture and fixtures.

"Make sure any changes or additions to the garden are modest, as anything that requires a lot of maintenance could hinder potential occupiers and, more detrimentally, the valuation price."

Neil Walter, an estate agent advised: "For homeowners looking to sell or rent, I always recommend keeping their garden renovations and refurbishments at a moderate level as potential buyers/renters always have their own vision as to how they want things to look."

And with some final words, Lauren Pascal, a garden designer said: "My recommendation is to be cost-effective by making some light rather than drastic changes, depending on the current state of their garden.

"Spending tons to have a lavish garden does not always correlate to an increase in property value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvY7c_0fLnK8fn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfF5T_0fLnK8fn00

"If a garden is scattered to the point where most of the space is occupied, then it makes it very difficult for potential occupiers to envision themselves there, enjoying the outdoors.

"It might not be an obvious realization but small changes can have a more significant impact than major transformations."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Furniture#House Beautiful#Sellhousefast Uk
