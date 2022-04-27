Walmart doubles gas discount for loyal shoppers to 10 cents a gallon – what you need to know first

DEEPER discounts are coming to Walmart+ members.

On April 27, the retail giant announced it is doubling the discount on gasoline from five to 10 cents per gallon.

Walmart+ fuel discount is now available at more than 14,000 stations

The changes are effective immediately.

Walmart is also allowing members to use the deal at 12,000 more Exxon and Mobil locations.

Walmart+ members will now save 10 cents per gallon.

Member pricing will also be available at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.

The Walmart+ fuel benefits can be accessed through the Walmart app.

The service is available for $98 a year, or $12.95 per month.

Below are a few scenarios where the cost of a Walmart+ membership may be worth it.

If you don't think you'll save enough, make sure not to sign up for the gas discount alone.

Small to mid-size car

The average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.13 and a mid-size car will hold about 15 gallons.

Without a Walmart+ membership, the driver would pay $61.95 to fill up their tank.

With a Walmart+ membership, the driver is saving $1.50 each time they fill up (15 gallons x 10 cents).

If the driver fills up their tank four times per month, they would save $6 each month, while the cost of a Walmart+ membership is $12.95.

The fuel savings cover roughly half the cost of membership.

SUV or large car

An SUV will hold about 24 gallons.

Without a Walmart+ membership, the driver would pay $99.12 to fill up.

With a Walmart+ membership, the driver is saving $2.40 each time they fill up (24 gallons x 10 cents).

If the driver fills up their tank four times per month, they would save $9.60 each month, while the cost of a Walmart+ membership is $12.95.

The fuel savings come close to covering the monthly cost.

What else comes with Walmart+ membership?

In addition to savings on fuel, members get:

Free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more

Free shipping on store orders with no order minimum

Access to about $4,000 Walmart pharmacies

Prescription savings up to 85%, with some available for $0

Contact-free checkout

Early access to promotions and events

There are some exclusions to the above.

For more information about Walmart+, readers can visit walmart.com/plus.

