Man's Response to Fence Issue With Neighbor Divides Opinion: 'Not Winning'
"You just cut off your nose to spite your face. You lost 2 ft of your own yard to just be a stubborn, bad neighbor. Idiocy!" one TikToker...
fencing inside of the property line is a normal thing for farmers and ranchers. I put my perimeter fence on my farm, 240 acres about 4' inside of the property line so I can maintain it on both sides without getting on others property. it's a very common practice. the fence doesn't reflect the property line.
Things like this are the reason we are not allowed to install fence on the property line per local code. It must be at least 6 inches off with the finished side facing the neighbors. And he hasn't " lost" property, the survey line is where it is regardless of fencing.
So what happens when nobody is mowing that one-foot strip of land and the city wants to fine someone? It's still YOUR land so it's YOUR fine.
