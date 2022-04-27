ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick to move upstairs as Man Utd consultant to help new boss Erik ten Hag seal transfers to ‘attractive’ club

By Neil Custis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPYr9_0fLnJvMa00

RALF RANGNICK insists Manchester United is still an attractive proposition for the best players in the world.

The club are heading for their worst finish since coming seventh in David Moyes' doomed 2013-14 season and missing the Champions League places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFzQv_0fLnJvMa00
Ralf Rangnick will take on a new role once Erik ten Hag arrives as Old Trafford manager in the summer and is confident top players will still join United Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQI8F_0fLnJvMa00
Incoming Man Utd chief Erik ten Hag faces a busy summer of rebuilding Credit: Getty

But interim boss Rangnick believes that Bruno Fernandes committing himself to a new contract proves there is faith in the future of the club under a new boss in Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag.

Rangnick said: “Of course, it would be better if we played Champions League next season but the renewal of the contract of Bruno shows this is an attractive club.

“With a new manager and new approach, this is still a massively interesting club and I look forward to help Erik and everyone at the club to change the whole approach next season so Manchester United can be a top club.”

Rangnick is moving into a consultative role intent on helping the transition to the new boss and use his experience in the recruitment of new players.

There here and now, however, is a match against third place Chelsea at Old Trafford with Rangnick admitting that Champions League football is out of sight.

They have lost three of their last four games to stand sixth, six points behind fourth placed Arsenal having played a game more.

He said: “I don't think it makes sense now to still speak and speculate about the Champions League, we need to be realistic.

“Even if we win all four games it's not in our hands, what is in our hands is how we play, our level of performance.

"It's important for this season to finish on the best possible note.

“We have four more games to play, the next two games are at home at Old Trafford and obviously we will try to get as many points and win as many games as we possibly can. In order to do that we need to play on the best level we possibly can.

“Chelsea is a good team but we know that if we play well it's possible to win the game.”

Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
ESPN

Ralf Rangnick to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with new Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future will be one of the topics up for discussion when he finally gets a chance to meet new manager Erik ten Hag. Rangnick insists he will "definitely" take up his consultancy role next season despite sources telling ESPN the 63-year-old is set to accept an offer to take over as coach of Austria's national team.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
