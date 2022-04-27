ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Prince on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Sure They've Identified Him

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"The Masked Singer" wants viewers to believe that Prince is an athlete, but viewers know a Broadway and TV star when they hear...

www.newsweek.com

