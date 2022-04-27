ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Yankees were fined $100K for borderline sign-stealing in 2015 and 2016

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AD5iT_0fLnJQCB00

While the New York Yankees were certainly victims of the Houston Astros sign-stealing antics a few years back, they weren’t innocent of their own set of pitch-watching shenanigans in the recent past.

On Tuesday, SNY revealed the details of what has been dubbed the “Yankee letter.” The document was an official correspondence from MLB to the team in 2017 regarding a violation, and that the franchise litigated for years to keep unsealed. Unfortunately for them, the cat is now out of the bag.

In the letter obtained by the outlet, it is revealed that the team was fined $100,000 by the league for “improper use” of the team’s dugout phone during games in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The Yankees originally complained to MLB about sign-stealing by the Boston Red Sox. And it seems that during the league’s investigation into the claims, MLB discovered that the Yankees had a scheme of their own, as detailed in the now-infamous letter.

New York Yankees were schemers during 2015 and ’16 seasons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJFTc_0fLnJQCB00
Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“The Yankees used a similar scheme to that of the Red Sox to decode opposing Clubs’ signs and relay them to the batter when a runner was on second base,” the letter states. “[Redacted] — who initially noticed that the Red Sox were using a smartwatch to pass information to their players — admitted to the Department of Investigations that during the 2015 season and the first half of the 2016 season, [Redacted], provided information about opposing Club’s signs to players and members of the coaching staff in the replay room at Yankee Stadium, who then physically relayed the information to the Yankees’ dugout.

“[Redacted] also admitted that during that same time period, in certain stadiums on the road where the video room was not proximate to the dugout, used the phone line in the replay room to orally provide real-time information about opposing Club’s signs to Yankee coaches on the bench.”

What the Yankees were doing was viewed as a violation of the MLB Replay Review Regulations. However, the letter also clears the team of allegations of using YES Network cameras to read signs, and of any sign-stealing past a Sept. 15, 2017, cut-off when the league enacted new and stricter sign-stealing guidelines.

Related: MLB games today – Watch times and DFS picks for today’s slate o f games

In January of 2020, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox were penalized by the league for violations of the new rules brought about in 2017.

In a statement on Tuesday, the New York Yankees explained that they fought to keep the letter unsealed to “prevent the incorrect equating of events that occurred” to be tied to violations by other teams after Sept. 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaPt0_0fLnJQCB00
Also Read:
New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

Former manager Joe Giradi led the coaching staff for the Yankees during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Current manager Aaron Boone took over before the 2018 season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To The Mets-Cardinals Fight

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals just played the feud in the eighth inning of this afternoon’s game at Busch Stadium. Things came to a head today, but this altercation was brewing for a while. Mets batters had been hit a league-high 18 times coming into the game, including four in the last two days. Two Cardinals hitters were also tagged by Mets pitchers last night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Yankees dodge bullet as cheating scandal letter revealed

Several weeks ago, a letter became known that would eventually become public regarding the New York Yankees and the cheating scandal they faced back in 2017. When Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred dove into the Houston Astros and a myriad of teams using illegal sign-stealing methods, the Yankees were implicated in the process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Houston Astros#Sny#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Clubs
The Spun

Nets Could Reportedly Have ‘Big Problem’ This Offseason

Following a chaotic season ending in a first-round sweep, the Brooklyn Nets may face a major Kyrie Irving problem this offseason. The star point guard can opt out of his current contract and sign a five-year, $245.6 million extension this offseason. While he didn’t say whether he’ll stay under his $36.5 million salary or go for the long-term deal, Irving made his intentions to remain with the Nets clear after getting eliminated by the Boston Celtics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy