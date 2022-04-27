ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning expert – how to get your sofa looking brand new in minutes with my easy tips

By Kenley Stevenson
 2 days ago

YOU no longer have to spend hours trying to remove stains from your sofa.

Cleaning expert Laura Mountford posted a video revealing how to easily deep clean your couch in just minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CepTZ_0fLnIwLw00
One cleaning expert shared how to easily deep clean your couch in just minutes Credit: Instagram / @lauracleanaholic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMgey_0fLnIwLw00
She said to use warm water and laundry detergent to clean your couch Credit: TikTok / @lauracleanaholic

Mountford's quick and easy cleaning solution involved just three simple steps.

First, she uses a handheld vacuum to remove any crumbs and dirt from the couch cushions.

Once vacuumed, she said all you need to use is liquid laundry detergent and warm water.

"I simply use a cup of liquid laundry detergent and warm water," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q71qN_0fLnIwLw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ew0ID_0fLnIwLw00

The cleaning expert filled up a bucket with the soapy water mixture and placed it on the ground next to the couch.

Using a scrubber, she then rubbed it all over the couch to help remove any dirt.

To avoid damaging your sofa, she said to make sure that you don't soak the cushions with water.

Instead, she said that just a small amount of the mixture is needed when deep cleaning.

To avoid any safety hazards, the cleaning expert advised viewers not to use any fabric conditioner on the sofa as that can be flammable.

Mountford made sure to get the tops and sides of the cushions, as well as the back of the couch and the sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvY7c_0fLnIwLw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfF5T_0fLnIwLw00

"We've got two dogs and this works a treat," she said.

Viewers loved her cleaning routine, saying: "Good tip," and "Going to try this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QU9Gd_0fLnIwLw00
She uses a scrubber to rub the mixture into the couch Credit: TikTok / @lauracleanaholic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6FhJ_0fLnIwLw00
To avoid damage, she advised viewers not to soak the cushions with the water Credit: TikTok / @lauracleanaholic

