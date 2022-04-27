ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CeaseFirePA, supporters ask lawmakers to take steps to reduce gun violence: ‘Enough is enough’

 2 days ago
This story originally appeared on WITF. A crowd of advocates for firearm regulation gathered on the steps at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex at noon Tuesday to urge lawmakers to up the fight against gun violence with legislation. CeaseFirePA, led by executive director Adam Garber, weathered the midday showers...

#Guns#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#United Nations#Terroristic Threat#Witf#Senate#House
WHYY

WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

