Connecticut State

Potential future teachers get a glimpse at the profession at Quinnipiac University

By Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Department of Education and Quinnipiac University teamed up to inspire the next generation of teachers. They showcased new program on Wednesday that could shape the future of schools in the state. State leaders believe that students like those who attend the program...

Washington Examiner

Cancel culture is real in higher education. But its degree does vary significantly

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Professor Lucas Mann recently argued in a piece for Slate that he has “never seen classrooms like mine in the pages of the Times” and notes that he sees students struggling with finding their voices and certainly not out of “some sense of political fear and self-silencing.” Mann’s experience as a professor at a regional school in southern Massachusetts and not an elite, national research university is one where his “students work really hard to make others feel welcome because they’re going through the same process. They are, by and large, far gentler with one another’s ideas than their own.” In short, Mann is suggesting that the press and national zeitgeist is focused on a few dozen elite schools which enroll a few hundred-thousand students and not the millions who are enrolled elsewhere in over 5,000 other colleges and universities.
COLLEGES
Stamford Advocate

CT preschool teachers would get raises in bill that passes Senate

HARTFORD — Preschool teachers would get sharp increases in pay and more school psychologists, nurses and social workers would be recruited under legislation approved in the Senate on Thursday that would also enhance the recruitment of minority teachers and train more school personnel in using opioid antidotes. A total...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
NBC News

I’m a gay kindergarten teacher in Florida. These are the questions I’m asking myself.

Teaching has been my passion for the past 12 years. I am proud to call myself an educator. For the first two years, I taught first grade. It prepared me to effectively teach kindergarten while also focusing on kids’ social and emotional development. I have enjoyed working in Florida schools over the past six years, as has my partner, Jeramiah, who is also an educator. However, recently there has been a major cause for concern.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

COVID-19 Policies Wrecked Public School Enrollment and Student Outcomes

After the historic one-year enrollment drop of 2.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year, public K-12 attendance has stubbornly refused to bounce back. Two new studies further indicate that the biggest two-year declines correlate strongly with the most restrictionist school-opening policies, particularly in Democratic-controlled big cities. The American Enterprise Institute...
EDUCATION
Hartford Courant

‘Your impact will be felt for generations’: Music teacher who brought strings program to Farmington schools honored for 40-year career

Despite the frigid temperatures and biting winds, the Farmington High School outdoor spring concert on the steps of the Hill-Stead Museum on Wednesday evening was the ideal event to fete the 40-year career of retiring Noah Wallace Elementary School music teacher Betty Kenyon, who is a firm believer in the concept of life coming full circle. “As Harry Chapin said, ‘All my life is a circle,’ ” ...
FARMINGTON, CT

