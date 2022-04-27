Property taxes due at the end of the month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Glenn Muller wonders what Sioux Falls would like without industry. The Executive Director of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council has concerns about a new petition circulating that would ban any animal processing plants from being built inside Sioux Falls city limits. Muller, who represents the interests for more than 900 hog producers in the state, said he hasn’t seen the petition himself but he worries about a grandfather clause it would create for existing production facilities like the Smithfield Foods processing plant.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO