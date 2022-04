CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice released the full results of an investigation into the living conditions at Southern Regional Jail on Thursday. Gov. Justice directed the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, to immediately conduct the investigation after published reports of allegations by inmates, family members of inmates, and two former jail employees, claiming that inmates at Southern Regional Jail were being denied water and otherwise being treated inhumanely.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO