ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Report: Albuquerque should shrink public schools, cut jobs

Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's K-12 schools should cut staff and think about downsizing its footprint because of dwindling enrollment and spend more for the education of low-income students who fell further behind their peers during this school year, according to a report from the New Mexico Legislature made public...

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

COVID-19 Policies Wrecked Public School Enrollment and Student Outcomes

After the historic one-year enrollment drop of 2.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year, public K-12 attendance has stubbornly refused to bounce back. Two new studies further indicate that the biggest two-year declines correlate strongly with the most restrictionist school-opening policies, particularly in Democratic-controlled big cities. The American Enterprise Institute...
EDUCATION
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Albuquerque, NM
Education
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Hobbs, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
Westword

"We Are Coming for You": Anti-Semitic Incidents in Colorado Spike

The caller to a Colorado synagogue had a chilling message: "Watch your back. We are coming for you. All of you. You and everyone in the building. The Zionists and the Jews." This incident was far from isolated. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League on anti-Semitism in the United States in 2021 lists 92 such episodes in Colorado, among 2,717 nationwide: 66 classified as harassment and 25 considered vandalism, as well as assault considered a hate crime. That was one of eleven such assaults across the country last year: three in New York, two in California, and one each in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The 74

New Data: Innovations in 161 Schools to Aid Marginalized Students

Encouraging innovation in schools right now can feel sorely out of touch with educators’ current realities. As I heard a school leader say in a focus group last fall, pushing for innovation is like “trying to remodel your kitchen when your living room is on fire.” But new data suggests that some schools are finding […]
EDUCATION
Hoptown Chronicle

Pandemic woes prompt more states to teach financial literacy

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed how many American adults live on the financial edge, has boosted ongoing efforts to make financial literacy lessons a school requirement,” Elaine S. Povich reports for Stateline, a news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Seven states require a stand-alone financial-literacy course to graduate...
EDUCATION
Northern Virginia Daily

Democrats weigh additional tax cuts amid financial windfall

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Legislature's lead budget negotiator wants New Mexico lawmakers to consider greatly reducing tax rates on person income — or eliminating the tax. Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup made the proposal in a newsletter this week distributed by the Legislature's budget and accountability office. The House is up for election in November before its next regulator legislative session in 2023.

Comments / 0

Community Policy