Corvallis, OR

Oregon State linebacker Junior Walling opts to enter NCAA transfer portal

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Oregon State’s Junior Walling, a third-year freshman inside linebacker, announced Wednesday that he’s leaving the program and seeking a transfer. The McNary High graduate...

The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Walk-on High? For Glendora, first it’s Jonathan Smith, and now Connor Meholovitch

If the high school sounds familiar to Oregon State fans, it is. If the path to Beavers football appears similar, it is. Twenty-four years ago, Glendora (California) High grad Jonathan Smith joined Oregon State’s football program as a walk-on quarterback. He is the school’s most famous walk-on, leading OSU to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, then years later becoming the Beavers football coach.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

