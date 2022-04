Within Temptation frontwoman Sharon den Adel has commented on the interesting reactions the band received in certain parts of the metal scene upon their arrival in the 90s. The latest issue of Metal Hammer features a special look inside the rise of symphonic metal - specifically in 1997, during which two key debut albums, Within Temptation's Enter and Nightwish's Angels Fall First, were released. While symphonic metal itself had already existed for some years, most noticeably within the power metal and black metal scenes, the emergence of Nightwish and Within Temptation offered a new take on the genre that many were unprepared for.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO