Parlour says Arsenal should go for Ivan Toney transfer who has more Premier League goals than Gunners strikers combined

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ARSENAL legend Ray Parlour has recommended his former club sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney to bolster their options up front.

Toney has had a strong season with the Bees, netting 12 goals in the Premier League.

Toney has been recommended by Arsenal legend Parlour Credit: GETTY

He has more goals than Gunners front men Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, and the departed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang combined this term.

And club legend Parlour

Arsenal sign Toney this summer as the starting point for their rebuild in attack.

He told talkSPORT: “The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers.

“You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars.

"How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available?

"That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal.”

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January with four Prem goals to his name, leaving boss Mikel Arteta with just four-goal Lacazette and Chelsea brace hero Nketiah to work with.

But both of those strikers could also be on their way out of Arsenal this summer when their deals expire.

Toney has 12 goals to his name in the league

The Gunners have been linked with a number of top forwards, both in England and abroad.

But Arsenal may have settled on Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as their main target.

The Brazilian has reportedly all-but-agreed personal terms following months of talks with Emirates technical director Edu.

