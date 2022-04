NEWARK, N.J. — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Friday night in the teams' season finale.Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings (32-40-10). Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots.Suter's goal with 9:27 left gave Detroit it's fourth lead of the game, and Bertuzzi added an empty-netter, his 30th goal of the season, with 10 seconds to go to seal the win."Happy for...

