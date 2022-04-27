ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Man Charges With Rape, Armed Assault & Armed Robbery

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with rape, armed assault, armed robbery, and other charges yesterday afternoon, April 26. Arrested at 4:50 p.m. was Lance McDonald, 35, of 92 Lawrence Street of Framingham. “McDonald knocked on the door...

