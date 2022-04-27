ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

A Clash of Civilizations in the Champions League Semifinal

By Musa Okwonga
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is easy to see a clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal as the ultimate contrast of footballing cultures: If City are the brash young upstart of European football, then Madrid are its landed gentry. The latter have been crowned its kings on 13 occasions,...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Vinícius Júnior
Person
Andrés Iniesta
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Virgil van Dijk leads a dominant Liverpool defence, Kevin De Bruyne stars for Manchester City but Karim Benzema's double helps Real Madrid break up the English title rivals' monopoly in our Champions League team of the week

Advantage to the Premier League as England battled Spain in the first-legs of this week's Champions League semi-finals, but there is still all to play for in both ties. Manchester City hold only a narrow advantage following their 4-3 win over Real Madrid, but Liverpool will now be strong favourites to keep Villarreal at bay when they travel to LaLiga outfit with a 2-0 lead next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Sevilla aims to regain 2nd place in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Sevilla can move into second place in the Spanish league when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz. It enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona but is behind the Catalan club on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Barcelona will host Mallorca on Sunday. Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is 15 points ahead and needs a draw from its last five matches to clinch its second league title in three seasons. Cádiz is only one point outside the relegation zone.
UEFA
The Independent

Man United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo salvages point

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, which dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.Chelsea consolidated third place and is six points above Arsenal.Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Manchester City#European#Mancunians
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Strasbourg 3-3 PSG: Newly crowned Ligue 1 champions concede in added time as Anthony Caci scores a dramatic late equaliser to cancel out Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi goals

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 3-3 draw at Racing Strasbourg in a spectacular encounter on Friday. PSG, who claimed a record-equalling 10th top-flight title last weekend, had to share the points after Anthony Caci's strike gave the hosts a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

The upcoming transfer window is likely to see Manchester City add a world-class striker to their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer as well as the club's failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane despite their strong interest in signing the England international. There has been belief amongst some quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy