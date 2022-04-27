ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Microsoft Whale Trades Spotted

 2 days ago
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Microsoft, Boeing, Alphabet, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading. Enphase Energy — Shares of the solar microinverter maker jumped more than 8% during premarket trading following the company's first-quarter results. Enphase reported record revenue, and exceeded analyst expectations on the both the top and bottom line. The company said Europe will be a key growth area looking forward as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends power prices soaring.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 809 points as Microsoft, Alphabet report earnings after the bell

April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Apple and Amazon Said After Hours Thursday

Apple's stock had only modest losses in after-hours trading following its release of its quarterly financial results. Amazon shares were down much more sharply following its report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing “Cost Efficiencies”

Amazon swung to $3.8 billion loss in Q1 of 2022, though revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $116.4 billion. However, it was the company’s forecast that sent the stock price down by as much as 10 percent in after-market trading. Amazon forecast Q2 revenue of $116 billion to $121 billion, compared to the Wall Street estimate of $125.5 billion. And in a lengthy statement about the quarter, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is transforming itself to meet the current moment after rapidly growing during the early days of the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterApple Services Rake in $19.8B...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Google Parent Alphabet Stock Tumbles After Rare Q1 EPS Miss, Huge Stock Buyback Program

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL reported Q1 revenue of $68.01 billion, up 23% year-over-year and 26% in constant currency terms. The consensus was $68 billion. Google parent clocked $39.62 billion (+24.3% Y/Y) in revenue from the 'Google search and other' segment, $6.87 billion (+14.4% Y/Y) from YouTube ads, $8.17 billion (+20.2% Y/Y) from Google Network, totaling to $54.66 billion from Google advertising.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Western Digital Whale Trades For April 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital. Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened...
PETS
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Riot Blockchain's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Riot Blockchain RIOT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cassava Sciences Whale Trades For April 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cassava Sciences SAVA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
TheWrap

Amazon Stock Drops 11% After Posting $3.8 Billion Loss in Q1

Amazon stock dropped nearly 11% in after-hours trading, to $2,561.50, after the company reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 due to slowed growth and high costs hampering the retail and entertainment giant. The Q1 net loss included a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6...
STOCKS
The Independent

Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wynn Resorts Whale Trades For April 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
