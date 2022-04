With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft now in the books, the picture begins to get a bit clearer on who the 49ers may select with their second-round pick. The 49ers hold the 61st pick in the second-round of the draft and what position they draft for is unknown, however this draft class seems to be deep at the right positions for San Francisco. Many mock drafts have the 49ers selecting a defensive back or possibly an EDGE, but either way the 49ers will have plenty of solid players to choose from.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO